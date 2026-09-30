Trailer for 'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story' highlights Prabhakar's Kasab

Lalit Prabhakar kicked off his career in 2008 but really became a household name with the hit show Julun Yeti Reshimgathi.

He grabbed a Maharashtra State Film Award for his first film lead in Chi Va Chi Sau Ka (2017), and kept up the momentum with movies like Hampi and Zombivli.

More recently, he's been racking up nominations and awards, including recognition for his work in Aarpar (2025), and popular roles on OTT series like Shantit Kranti, making him one of Marathi cinema's most versatile stars.