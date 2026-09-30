Trailer for 'Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story' highlights Prabhakar's Kasab
The trailer for Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story just dropped, and people are buzzing about Lalit Prabhakar's intense take on Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist from the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks.
With Rajkummar Rao leading as special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, this biopic promises some powerful courtroom drama, and Prabhakar's role is already turning heads.
Prabhakar won Maharashtra State Film Award
Lalit Prabhakar kicked off his career in 2008 but really became a household name with the hit show Julun Yeti Reshimgathi.
He grabbed a Maharashtra State Film Award for his first film lead in Chi Va Chi Sau Ka (2017), and kept up the momentum with movies like Hampi and Zombivli.
More recently, he's been racking up nominations and awards, including recognition for his work in Aarpar (2025), and popular roles on OTT series like Shantit Kranti, making him one of Marathi cinema's most versatile stars.