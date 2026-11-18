This six-episode series follows a defense lawyer weighed down by guilt from his past.

When he takes on a dying man's case, written off as insanity, it pulls him into the puzzle of a 20-year-old disappearance.

With Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Jayaraj Kozhikode, and Sohan Seenulal in key roles, Sathyameva blends courtroom drama with an intense search for justice that could keep you guessing till the end.