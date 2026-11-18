Trailer for 'Sathyameva' teases legal drama, Raj stars, Karunakaran directs
The Malayalam series Sathyameva just dropped its trailer, giving us a peek at a tense legal drama packed with secrets.
Starring Ronnie David Raj and directed by Deepu Karunakaran, the show lands on November 27, 2026, and promises to dig deep into the world of law and hidden truths.
Six-episode series follows guilt-ridden defense lawyer
This six-episode series follows a defense lawyer weighed down by guilt from his past.
When he takes on a dying man's case, written off as insanity, it pulls him into the puzzle of a 20-year-old disappearance.
With Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Jayaraj Kozhikode, and Sohan Seenulal in key roles, Sathyameva blends courtroom drama with an intense search for justice that could keep you guessing till the end.