Trailer for South Korean 'Hope' teases alien attack from Na

Fassbender and Vikander reunite in 'Hope'

This marks the first time real-life couple Fassbender and Vikander are sharing the screen since 2016.

The movie premiered at Cannes this May and lands in theaters September 9.

Rumor has it they might actually play aliens this time around, though the trailer keeps things pretty mysterious.

Vikander said she jumped at the chance to work with director Na after he pitched her the idea years ago.