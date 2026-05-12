Trailer for 'System' shows Sinha and Gowariker's courtroom clash
Entertainment
The trailer for System just dropped, giving us a peek at Sonakshi Sinha and Ashutosh Gowariker as a daughter-father duo battling it out in court.
Sonakshi plays Neha, an ambitious and privileged public prosecutor aiming to win 10 consecutive cases for a shot at partnership in her dad's law firm, while also challenging his old-school views.
'System' examines class power justice
The show dives into class, power, and justice through characters like Sarika (Jyotika), a stenographer from a less privileged background.
With sharp lines like "Everyone is trying to hide their real face in this world," System explores how tough finding real justice can be.
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and backed by a solid creative team, the series lands on Prime Video May 22.