Trailer for 'System' shows Sinha and Gowariker's courtroom clash

'System' examines class power justice

The show dives into class, power, and justice through characters like Sarika (Jyotika), a stenographer from a less privileged background.

With sharp lines like "Everyone is trying to hide their real face in this world," System explores how tough finding real justice can be.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and backed by a solid creative team, the series lands on Prime Video May 22.