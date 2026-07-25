Trailer for Telugu horror '418' presented by Neel postponed
Entertainment
The trailer for Telugu horror film 418, presented by Prashanth Neel, has been pushed back.
The team shared on Instagram, "SOME DOORS ARE BETTER OPENED AT THE RIGHT TIME," and promised fans that a new trailer date is coming soon.
Mythri Movie Makers enters horror
This marks Mythri Movie Makers's first step into horror, with fresh faces like Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, and Preethi Pagadala (from Patang).
Directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, who's worked closely with Neel, the film promises a dark vibe and hits theaters July 31.