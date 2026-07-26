'Batwara 1947': When's the trailer releasing?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Batwara 1947 is gearing up for release with an innovative promotional strategy. The trailer for the movie will be launched in two cities on consecutive days, reported Bollywood Hungama. The first launch event will reportedly take place at Jaipur's iconic single-screen cinema, Raj Mandir, on Tuesday (July 28). This will be followed by a similar event in Mumbai on Wednesday (July 29).
Venue selection
Reason behind choosing Raj Mandir for trailer launch
A source told the portal, "Raj Mandir serves as the perfect venue for such events in Rajasthan. It has hosted several launches previously, so the management has experience handling fans and stars."
"Moreover, the single-screen is one-of-a-kind in the country in terms of ambience, screen, and sound quality, etc."
"Also, it's a theater close to Sunny Deol's heart."
Lucky charm
More about Deol's previous collaborations with Raj Mandir
The source further added, "He promoted the re-release of his cult classic, Gadar - Ek Prem Katha (2001), as part of promotions of Gadar 2 (2023), and the response was extraordinary."
"He then returned to Raj Mandir to promote Jaat (2025) as well. Both films were successful and, in a way, promotional events at Raj Mandir have proved to be a lucky charm for the actor."
Star presence
All about 'Batwara 1947'
Batwara 1947 is produced by superstar Aamir Khan, who is also expected to attend both events.
The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in lead roles. It marks the reunion of Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi.
The film is based on Syed Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai and tells a Partition-era story of a Muslim family migrating from Lucknow to Lahore.
It will release on August 14.