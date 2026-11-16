The film's soundtrack has won hearts online, with its songs trending across platforms.

The response to Jhumka Patola has been particularly encouraging, with Sharvari's performance going viral.

Music has always been the beating heart of Barjatya's films (Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo), and Yeh Prem Mol Liya continues the legacy.