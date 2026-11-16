'Yeh Prem Mol Liya': Makers plan grand trailer launch event
What's the story
The trailer for Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya will be released on November 18. The event will be a star-studded affair with nearly 20 artists from the cast in attendance, according to Pinkvilla. The movie, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, is already creating buzz with its music album composed by Himesh Reshammiya.
Musical success
'Yeh Prem Mol Liya': Music album is steadily gaining traction
The film's soundtrack has won hearts online, with its songs trending across platforms.
The response to Jhumka Patola has been particularly encouraging, with Sharvari's performance going viral.
Music has always been the beating heart of Barjatya's films (Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo), and Yeh Prem Mol Liya continues the legacy.
Star-studded lineup
'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' trailer launch to be star-studded affair
Apart from Khurrana and Sharvari, Yeh Prem Mol Liya also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, and Girish Kulkarni.
The film is produced by Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and will be released in cinemas on November 27.
The upcoming trailer launch follows a special musical evening at Mumbai's Royal Opera House in September.