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Home / News / Entertainment News / Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer': When will the trailer release?
Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer': When will the trailer release?
The spy comedy releases on October 9

Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer': When will the trailer release?

By Isha Sharma
Sep 21, 2026
05:38 pm
What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer for Udta Teer, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, will be launched on September 23. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. This marks a significant step in the movie's promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical release on October 9.

Promotion

Trailer to offer deeper insight into film

The upcoming trailer will provide an in-depth look at the spy comedy, which has been generating buzz with its intriguing title and star cast.

The movie's first poster was unveiled on September 9 and teased the tagline, "Deshbhakti toh yaad hai... par Desh nahi!"

The poster showed Khurrana chilling on a hammock hanging between two mileposts, one in India and the other in Pakistan.

Film details

Director Akash A Kaushik's feature debut

Udta Teer is helmed by Akash A Kaushik, marking his feature directorial debut.

It is touted as a commercial comedy with numerous crowd-pleasing situations.

The project reunites Khurrana with Khan after the recent comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

The movie will mark the final on-screen appearance of late actor Mukul Dev.

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