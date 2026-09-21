Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer': When will the trailer release?
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Udta Teer, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, will be launched on September 23. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. This marks a significant step in the movie's promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical release on October 9.
Promotion
Trailer to offer deeper insight into film
The upcoming trailer will provide an in-depth look at the spy comedy, which has been generating buzz with its intriguing title and star cast.
The movie's first poster was unveiled on September 9 and teased the tagline, "Deshbhakti toh yaad hai... par Desh nahi!"
The poster showed Khurrana chilling on a hammock hanging between two mileposts, one in India and the other in Pakistan.
Film details
Director Akash A Kaushik's feature debut
Udta Teer is helmed by Akash A Kaushik, marking his feature directorial debut.
It is touted as a commercial comedy with numerous crowd-pleasing situations.
The project reunites Khurrana with Khan after the recent comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.
The movie will mark the final on-screen appearance of late actor Mukul Dev.