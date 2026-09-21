Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer': When will the trailer release?

The upcoming trailer will provide an in-depth look at the spy comedy, which has been generating buzz with its intriguing title and star cast.

The movie's first poster was unveiled on September 9 and teased the tagline, "Deshbhakti toh yaad hai... par Desh nahi!"

The poster showed Khurrana chilling on a hammock hanging between two mileposts, one in India and the other in Pakistan.