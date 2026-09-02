Ayushmann-Sara's 'Udta Teer' to mark late Mukul Dev's final performance
What's the story
The late actor Mukul Dev, who passed away last year at the age of 54, will be seen one last time in the upcoming spy comedy Udta Teer. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Bollywood Hungama reports that a major portion of Udta Teer was filmed in 2024 when Dev completed his scenes. To recall, Dev had posthumously appeared in Son of Sardaar 2, just months after his demise.
Character details
'His track is not only funny but also action-packed'
A source told the portal, "His character has a face-off with Ayushmann's character. His track is not only funny but also action-packed and forms an important part of the narrative."
"As always, Mukul's performance is spot-on and is sure to be loved by the audience."
Udta Teer was earlier scheduled to release on September 11 but has now been pushed to October 9.
Production details
'Udta Teer': Cast, crew, and genre
Udta Teer is a joint venture of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment.
This film is an attempt at the spy-comedy genre, promising an amalgamation of action, humor, and entertainment.
The venture is directed by Akash A Kaushik in his directorial debut.
Actor's journey
Dev's career and death details
Dev was born in Delhi and trained as a pilot before pursuing acting.
He started with television serials and landed a role in Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak (1996).
He later starred in films like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Son of Sardaar (2012), R...Rajkumar (2013), Jai Ho (2014), among others.
On May 23, 2025, he passed away after being hospitalized for around a week due to poor eating habits. He'd apparently lost interest in life.