Trailer 'Mookuthi Amman 2' shows Nayanthara's goddess and officer roles
Entertainment
The trailer for Mookuthi Amman 2 just dropped, and fans are excited to see Nayanthara return, now playing both a goddess and a shy police officer.
The story picks up in the sequel, with her characters taking on new challenges and fighting evil on earth.
'Mookuthi Amman 2' releases November 6
Directed by Sundar C, the film also stars Urvashi, Yogi Babu, and Myna Nandini. Hiphop Tamizha handles the music.
Mookuthi Amman 2 lands in theaters November 6, but it'll have some box office competition from Suriya's Scene and Ramayana: Part 1.
Let's see if the sequel lives up!