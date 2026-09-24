Trailer shows Fielder with Holmes in 'You can see everything'
Entertainment
The new trailer for You Can See Everything shows Nathan Fielder moving in with Elizabeth Holmes and her family to document her life after the Theranos scandal.
What started as a quick project turned into three years of filming, mixing reality and documentary vibes as Holmes faces the fallout from her fraud conviction.
Fielder questions Holmes about 2022 conviction
Fielder sits down with Holmes for tough questions about her 2022 conviction, while also talking to her partner Billy Evans about trust in their relationship.
The trailer even shows Holmes breaking down emotionally, offering a rare look at her personal side.
After its surprise Telluride premiere, the film hits theaters on October 16, 2026.