'Train' teaser out as Mysskin returns, 1st collaboration with Sethupathi
Entertainment
The teaser for Train, a new Tamil thriller directed by Mysskin and starring Vijay Sethupathi, is out now.
This marks Mysskin's directorial comeback after a break and his first time working with Sethupathi.
The teaser sets a dark, suspenseful vibe without giving away the plot, and Shruti Haasan is also in a key role.
'Train' teaser sparks Tamil cinema buzz
With fast cuts, dramatic music, and striking visuals (but little dialogue), the teaser keeps things mysterious and fresh.
Fans are loving the unique mix of Mysskin's direction and Sethupathi's rugged look.
The film's still in post-production, but there's already plenty of buzz about Train bringing something exciting to Tamil cinema.