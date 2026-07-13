'Train' teaser out as Mysskin returns, 1st collaboration with Sethupathi Entertainment Jul 13, 2026

The teaser for Train, a new Tamil thriller directed by Mysskin and starring Vijay Sethupathi, is out now.

This marks Mysskin's directorial comeback after a break and his first time working with Sethupathi.

The teaser sets a dark, suspenseful vibe without giving away the plot, and Shruti Haasan is also in a key role.