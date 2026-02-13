Transgender model Deepthi Kalyani's 'Bigg Boss' audition goes viral

Kalyani's journey to success

Kalyani says she wants to share her story on the show, following in the footsteps of other LGBTQ+ contestants like Anjali Ameer and Jasmin Moosa.

Her journey hasn't been easy—she faced bullying, family rejection, and even homelessness before making headlines as a cover girl for a leading Kerala magazine.

Now based in the UAE with over 215k Instagram followers, she's also working on a lead role in an upcoming multilingual film.