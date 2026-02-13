Transgender model Deepthi Kalyani's 'Bigg Boss' audition goes viral
Entertainment
Transgender model Deepthi Kalyani is hoping for a spot on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, and her video about it is making waves online. Fans are buzzing, especially after Anumol's recent win.
Kalyani had tried out for Season 2 but didn't get in.
Kalyani's journey to success
Kalyani says she wants to share her story on the show, following in the footsteps of other LGBTQ+ contestants like Anjali Ameer and Jasmin Moosa.
Her journey hasn't been easy—she faced bullying, family rejection, and even homelessness before making headlines as a cover girl for a leading Kerala magazine.
Now based in the UAE with over 215k Instagram followers, she's also working on a lead role in an upcoming multilingual film.