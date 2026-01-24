'Traumatized': Mouni Roy recalls harassment at Haryana event
Mouni Roy recently shared a tough experience from an event in Karnal, Haryana, where she said 'uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures' while she was heading to the stage.
She said she objected ("sir pl remove your hand") and was met with hostility.
She posted about the incident on Instagram.
Things got worse on stage
On stage, two men in the front row started making lewd comments and gestures at her.
When she tried to signal them to stop, they threw roses instead and filmed her from uncomfortable angles.
Despite feeling humiliated and briefly leaving the stage, Roy finished her performance as no one stepped in to help.
Roy's message: This isn't okay
Roy later posted about how upsetting it was and urged authorities to take action.
She wrote, "If someone like me has to go through this I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be."
She also said that actors are harassed when they appear as guests at events.