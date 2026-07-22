Trehan condemns ZEE5 removing 'Satluj' 2 days after release
Entertainment
Filmmaker Honey Trehan is calling out the removal of his film Satluj from ZEE5 just two days after release.
The movie, based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight against abuses of power, was quickly embraced at community screenings across Punjab and beyond, even as it was pulled from streaming.
'Satluj' removal sparks censorship debate
Trehan says claims that Satluj threatens national security are unfounded, pointing out that the film targets specific actions, not entire institutions.
He argues that banning the movie is really about "fear": that those in power don't want people to unite or uncomfortable truths to come out.
The move has sparked a bigger conversation about censorship and who gets to decide what stories are told in India.