Trehan defends 'Satluj' pulled from Zee5 2 days after release
Entertainment
Director Honey Trehan is standing by his film Satluj, which was pulled from Zee5 just two days after release over claims it could spark unrest.
Trehan says these accusations are baseless, describing the movie as a "balm on the wounds of the people who suffered so much."
He points out that screenings in Punjab actually brought Hindus and Sikhs together peacefully.
'Satluj' PIL reaches High Court
Before being removed, Satluj faced 127 cuts demanded by the censor board.
Even so, unofficial screenings with community meals (langar) are still happening.
A public interest case has now reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the film back on Zee5.
Trehan also criticized the government for supporting propaganda films while banning stories meant to unite people.