Trevino and Heinen introduce son Jack Wild Trevino with photo
Entertainment
Michael Trevino, best known as Tyler from The Vampire Diaries, and his wife, model Bregje Heinen, just became parents!
They introduced their baby boy, Jack Wild Trevino, with a sweet photo of all three hands together.
Trevino and Heinen shared pregnancy video
The couple first shared their pregnancy news around New Year's Eve with a video full of ultrasound pictures and wedding moments.
After tying the knot in June 2025, they're now celebrating this new chapter as a family, plus their Vampire Diaries friends sent lots of love and congratulations.