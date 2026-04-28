Trial begins for man planning terrorist attack at Swift's concert

A 21-year-old Austrian man, identified only as Beran A., is facing trial for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in August 2024. The accused has been charged with terrorism and other offenses and is appearing before the court in Wiener Neustadt, located just south of Austria's capital. His arrest was made possible after receiving a tip-off from the CIA just before Swift's opening concert in Vienna.

Concert cancelations The plot led to the cancellation of all 3 concerts The alleged terrorist plot resulted in the cancellation of all three sold-out concerts by Swift at Vienna's Ernst Happl Stadium. This decision affected over 1,95,000 expected attendees who were left disappointed. Following the cancellation, thousands of fans took to the streets of Vienna, singing and exchanging Swift-themed friendship bracelets in solidarity.

Legal proceedings Accused to partially plead guilty Anna Mair, the lawyer representing Beran A., has stated that her client will partially plead guilty. Vienna prosecutors have charged him with being a member of a terrorist organization and planning an attack on Swift's concert. He is also accused of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group, distributing online propaganda for IS, making explosives, and attempting to illegally purchase weapons.

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Terrorist activities Beran A. received training from IS members Prosecutors claim that Beran A. received training from other IS members on handling explosives and attempted to purchase firearms and a hand grenade through illegal dealers. He's suspected of planning the attack at the latest by July 21, 2024, and was arrested on August 7, just one day before Swift's first concert in Vienna. Another man, Arda K., is also on trial for allegedly being part of an IS cell, accused of planning attacks in Mecca, Istanbul, and Dubai.

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