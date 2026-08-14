Tribunal allows Zee Entertainment ₹3,143cr convertible-warrants if SEBI penalty paid
Entertainment
Zee Entertainment and CEO Punit Goenka just got the go-ahead from the Securities Appellate Tribunal to issue convertible warrants worth ₹3,143 crore, but only if they pay SEBI's penalty within a week.
The tribunal also gave them an extra week to get the warrants out, so things are moving fast.
Public shareholders back potential ₹3,100cr investment
Public shareholders backed the proposal, with 76.64% voting for it and about 96% of ZEEL's shareholders being public shareholders.
This deal could bring in a hefty ₹3,100 crore investment that benefits them directly.
The tribunal said it is likely to get an investment of about ₹3,100 crore, which may benefit public shareholders.