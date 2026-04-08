Trimurti Films takes action against Dhar's B62 over 'Tridev' song
Entertainment
Trimurti Films is taking legal action against Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios, claiming the film Dhurandhar The Revenge used the classic song Hum Pyar Karne Wale from Tridev without permission.
They're asking for a ban on the song's use in the movie and compensation for copyright infringement.
'Dhurandhar' crosses ₹1,000cr, Singh leads cast
Despite the copyright drama, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been a box office smash, reportedly crossing ₹1,000 crore in India.
Ranveer Singh leads as a spy navigating Pakistan's underworld, with Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and a special appearance by Yami Gautam rounding out the cast.