Trimurti Films takes action against Dhar's B62 over 'Tridev' song Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Trimurti Films is taking legal action against Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios, claiming the film Dhurandhar The Revenge used the classic song Hum Pyar Karne Wale from Tridev without permission.

They're asking for a ban on the song's use in the movie and compensation for copyright infringement.