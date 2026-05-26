Tripathi and Dahiya announce twin baby boys in social post
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya just shared some big news: twin baby boys have joined their family!
Their announcement on social media was full of joy, with the couple saying, "We asked for happiness. God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."
Vivek added, "The wait is finally over. ' The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood,"
Tripathi and Dahiya kept pregnancy secret
The couple managed to keep the pregnancy under wraps for six months by skipping public events, which had fans curious about Divyanka's absence.
The twins were expected in mid-June and both families are thrilled.
Divyanka and Vivek met on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and tied the knot in 2016, making this moment extra special for them and their loved ones.