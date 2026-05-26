Tripathi and Dahiya announce twin baby boys in social post Entertainment May 26, 2026

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya just shared some big news: twin baby boys have joined their family!

Their announcement on social media was full of joy, with the couple saying, "We asked for happiness. God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."

Vivek added, "The wait is finally over. ' The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood,"