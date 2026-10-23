Tripathi and Hydari pair for 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' on Sony LIV
Entertainment
Sony LIV is bringing a fresh pairing to your screens: Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari star together for the first time in Parivarik ManuRanjan.
Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film blends romance, comedy, and family warmth.
The release date is still under wraps, but it's one to watch out for.
'Parivarik ManuRanjan' promises lighthearted family comedy
Parivarik ManuRanjan promises fun chemistry between two of Bollywood's most versatile actors.
The story focuses on family bonds with a lighthearted twist, aiming to offer something different from the usual.
It's part of Sony LIV's upcoming original film.