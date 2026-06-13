Tripathi debuts producing 'Perfect Family' on Sony LIV June 26
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi is stepping into the producer's shoes for the first time with Perfect Family, an eight-episode comedy-drama landing on Sony LIV June 26.
The show follows the Karkaria family, whose therapy sessions, sparked by a child's emotional struggles, bring old secrets and real feelings bubbling to the surface.
Bhambri Pathak 'Perfect Family' explores therapy
Created by Palak Bhambri and directed by Sachin Pathak, Perfect Family dives into how therapy shakes up family life, mixing laughs with honest moments.
The cast features Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak Godbole, Gulshan Devaiah, and Kaveri Seth, each playing a character you might just recognize from your own family drama.