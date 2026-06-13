Tripathi debuts producing 'Perfect Family' on Sony LIV June 26 Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

Pankaj Tripathi is stepping into the producer's shoes for the first time with Perfect Family, an eight-episode comedy-drama landing on Sony LIV June 26.

The show follows the Karkaria family, whose therapy sessions, sparked by a child's emotional struggles, bring old secrets and real feelings bubbling to the surface.