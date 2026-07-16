Tripathi joined Rai on 'Ohh My Dog' and waived fee
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi is back with director Amit Rai for their new film Ohh My Dog, and this time he chose not to charge any fee.
According to Rai, Tripathi was so moved by the story's message that he instantly agreed to work for free, with Rai saying Tripathi "connected with its heart and soul."
'Ohh My Dog' releases July 31
Ohh My Dog explores the sweet bond between a child and his dog, focusing on love, loyalty and compassion.
The cast also includes Maahi Rai, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, and Vijay Mishra.
The movie hits theaters July 31, so if you're into feel-good stories (or just love dogs), keep an eye out!