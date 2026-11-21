Tripathi joins CBFC and aims to ease certification process
Actor Pankaj Tripathi is now part of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
In just two months, he hopes to bridge the gap between filmmakers and the board, aiming to make the certification process smoother.
CBFC rule requires final film submissions
The board recently rolled out rules that require movies to be submitted in their final form, so titles can still change during certification. This has stirred up some debate among filmmakers.
Tripathi says he is learning how things work at the CBFC and wants to put forward the concerns of filmmakers, hoping his involvement will help bridge gaps and make the process clearer for everyone.