Tripathi makes theater comeback in 'External Affairs' alongside husband Sharma

Tripathi plays influencer in 'External Affairs'

Theater has always been close to Tripathi's heart: it kickstarted her acting journey and even led her to meet Sharma.

Though she hasn't acted in a play in a very long time, she stayed involved by producing plays.

Now, she takes on a fresh challenge as a semi-famous influencer in External Affairs, calling it "very different from who I am" and "I haven't played someone like this before" and a chance to discover something new about herself.