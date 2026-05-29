Tripathi makes theater comeback in 'External Affairs' alongside husband Sharma
Shweta Tripathi is making her theater comeback in External Affairs, directed by Adhaar Khurana, this time sharing the stage with her husband, Chaitnya Sharma (also known as Cheeta).
She says she's excited to return: "The joy of theater is that every show is different, every audience is different, and I am looking forward to that journey."
Tripathi plays influencer in 'External Affairs'
Theater has always been close to Tripathi's heart: it kickstarted her acting journey and even led her to meet Sharma.
Though she hasn't acted in a play in a very long time, she stayed involved by producing plays.
Now, she takes on a fresh challenge as a semi-famous influencer in External Affairs, calling it "very different from who I am" and "I haven't played someone like this before" and a chance to discover something new about herself.