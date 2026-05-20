Tripathi returns to music after 3 decades with 'Shiva Stotram'
Amish Tripathi, the author behind the Shiva Trilogy, is back to his musical roots after three decades.
His new project, Shiva Stotram, blends Sanskrit hymns with modern sounds, hoping to make ancient traditions feel fresh for younger listeners.
Tripathi shared that this comeback was inspired by his devotion to Lord Shiva.
Tripathi regains 'Shiva Trilogy' rights
Tripathi started out as a lead singer in college before shifting to banking and writing.
Now, teaming up with Trilok Music, he's reimagining hymns like Tandav Stotram for today's audience.
On another note, the film rights for his hit Shiva Trilogy are back with him after several Bollywood attempts fell through.
He remains optimistic: "I'm sure they will get made into movies at the time Lord Shiva and the Mother Goddess will it,"