Tripathi rushes to Patna after brother beaten in land dispute
Entertainment
Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi dropped everything and headed to Patna after his brother, Vijendranath Tiwari, was attacked in a land dispute.
The incident happened in their ancestral village in Bihar, where Tiwari was beaten by assailants.
He is now getting medical care in Patna after being moved from the local hospital.
Tripathi's brother stable and accused arrested
Tripathi plans to stay in Patna for a couple of days to support his brother as he recovers.
According to a source close to the family, "Vijendranath is stable and under medical supervision."
Police have arrested the accused individual and are investigating the case.
Right now, the family is mainly focused on his recovery.