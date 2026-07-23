Tripathi says elder brother attacked in Gopalganj over land dispute

Actor Pankaj Tripathi opened up after his elder brother, Vijayendranath Tiwari, was attacked in Gopalganj, Bihar, over a land dispute.

Tripathi rushed to Patna when he heard the news and shared that while the incident was upsetting, he trusts the legal system to handle things.

He said that his family is not the ones to be scared, that it is "a sad incident, and nothing else," adding that he talks with his brother every day.