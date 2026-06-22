Tripathi's brother Tiwari attacked in Belsand village linked to feud
Entertainment
Some worrying news from Bihar: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, was attacked with sharp weapons in Belsand village.
The assault is linked to a long-standing feud and left Tiwari with serious injuries. He is now being treated at a hospital in Patna.
Tiwari extremely critical as manhunt continues
Doctors say Tiwari's condition is "extremely critical," so he was moved to Patna for better care.
Local police have launched a manhunt for the attackers and are conducting raids while the investigation continues.