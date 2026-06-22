Tripathi's brother Tiwari attacked in Belsand village linked to feud Entertainment Jun 22, 2026

Some worrying news from Bihar: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, was attacked with sharp weapons in Belsand village.

The assault is linked to a long-standing feud and left Tiwari with serious injuries. He is now being treated at a hospital in Patna.