Tripathi's 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan' chosen for TIFF
Shweta Tripathi's first production, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, a queer love story starring her and Tillotama Shome, has been picked for TIFF 2026.
Directed by Sanjoy Nag, the film made the cut thanks to the WIF India x Gold House Scholarship, which spotlights Indian female filmmakers.
Tripathi says international festivals expand audiences
Tripathi says international festivals like TIFF give indie films a real shot at reaching more people.
She shared, "International platforms like this give independent films an opportunity to connect with people beyond their immediate markets, bring visibility to stories that may otherwise struggle to find an audience, and open up conversations with people who can help take the film forward. As a producer, I am beginning to understand how important that exposure can be."