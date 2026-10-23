Tripathi's 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan' selected for TIFF
Entertainment
Shweta Tripathi, known for Masaan and Mirzapur, is now turning producer with her film Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan.
The film just made it to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) through her WIF India x Gold House Scholarship, a big step in her creative journey.
Tripathi says achievements open doors
After roles in projects like Haraamkhor and Made in Heaven, Tripathi has built a knack for choosing stories that matter.
She sees her achievements as opening doors for others too.
Tripathi says it's the small, big wins that keep you going because then you feel that everything, all the steps that you're taking, you're taking in the right direction, and that it is very important to just take that first step.