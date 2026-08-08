Tripathi's 'Ohh My Dog' collects 85L day-one India, 1.02cr gross
Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi's new film, Ohh My Dog, hit theaters on August 7 and made ₹85 lakh on its first day in India (₹1.02 crore gross) from 844 shows.
The numbers are on the lower side, likely because the movie got a limited release.
'Ohh My Dog' praised, budget 8cr-25cr
Ohh My Dog centers around the special connection between people and their dogs, a theme that's already getting love from animal fans and Tripathi followers online.
Director Amit Rai, known for Oh My God 2, even sneaks in a nod to his previous work.
The film's budget is estimated between ₹8 crore and ₹25 crore.