Tripti Dimri's striking 'Spirit' poster has fans talking Entertainment Jan 01, 2026

Triptii Dimri's first look from Spirit, alongside Prabhas, dropped on New Year's and instantly grabbed attention.

The poster shows Prabhas with a battered back while Dimri calmly lights his cigarette—an image that feels both intense and oddly intimate.

Even Dimri's rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant, joined in on the excitement by sharing the poster with heart emojis.