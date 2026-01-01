Next Article
Tripti Dimri's striking 'Spirit' poster has fans talking
Entertainment
Triptii Dimri's first look from Spirit, alongside Prabhas, dropped on New Year's and instantly grabbed attention.
The poster shows Prabhas with a battered back while Dimri calmly lights his cigarette—an image that feels both intense and oddly intimate.
Even Dimri's rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant, joined in on the excitement by sharing the poster with heart emojis.
First-time team-up for Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Spirit marks the first collaboration between superstar Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga (of Animal fame), which has raised expectations big time.
Vanga kept up his tradition of midnight reveals for this poster, adding to the buzz.