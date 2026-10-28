Trisha to play Jayalalithaa in MGR biopic?
What's the story
Actor JM Bashir, who will be playing the role of legendary actor and politician MG Ramachandran (MGR) in the upcoming biopic Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, has revealed that actor Trisha is being considered for the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Speaking at a press conference, he said discussions are underway with Trisha for this role.
Casting details
Biopic will focus on MGR's journey through cinema and politics
Bashir said, "I think it would be good if Trisha acted." He added that his daughter is friends with the actor and they are currently working together on a film.
The biopic will also feature characters based on political leaders M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai.
Bashir said the film will tell the story of MGR's journey through cinema and politics.
Actress' interest
Trisha has previously shown interest in playing Jayalalithaa
Trisha has previously expressed her desire to play Jayalalithaa. In 2017, during a Twitter interaction with fans, she had chosen Jayalalithaa when asked which among Kalpana Chawla, Jayalalithaa, and Marilyn Monroe she would like to portray in a biopic.
The two also reportedly studied at Church Park, the same school in Chennai.
Production details
Filming for 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR' to begin soon
Filming for Puratchi Thalaivar MGR is set to begin in Ramapuram, Chennai. The team will soon announce the director and music composer.
This project comes after Bashir's role in Pasumpon Devar, a film about Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar's life.
Meanwhile, Trisha is currently busy with a thriller film directed by Raj Krishna Menon.