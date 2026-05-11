Trisha Krishnan might star in Rajinikanth-Kamal film

Trisha to star in Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's 'KH x RK'?

By Isha Sharma 02:51 pm May 11, 202602:51 pm

What's the story

Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reuniting after decades for a much-anticipated film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. According to new reports, actor Trisha might be joining the legends in this gangster film, tentatively titled KH x RK. Filmibeat reports that discussions have been ongoing for several days, and Trisha has given her nod to join the cast. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers yet.