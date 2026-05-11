Trisha to star in Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's 'KH x RK'?
What's the story
Tamil cinema icons Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reuniting after decades for a much-anticipated film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. According to new reports, actor Trisha might be joining the legends in this gangster film, tentatively titled KH x RK. Filmibeat reports that discussions have been ongoing for several days, and Trisha has given her nod to join the cast. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers yet.
Career milestone
Trisha has previously worked with both actors
If the rumors are true, this film will be another feather in Trisha's illustrious career. She has worked with Haasan in films like Manmadan Ambu, Thoongaa Vanam, and Thug Life. She also shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Petta. Reports suggest that her remuneration for this project will be substantial, making it one of the biggest projects of her career.
Production details
Film expected to be a massive success
The upcoming film is set to go on floors soon, with director Nelson currently busy finalizing the script, locations, cast, and technical crew. The film is already being hailed as one of the biggest Tamil projects ever. Trade analysts predict that it could be the first Tamil film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide. It features music by Anirudh Ravichander.