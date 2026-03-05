Trisha-Vijay's joint appearance post actor's divorce filing goes viral
Entertainment
Vijay, the popular actor and TVK leader, made a buzzworthy appearance at a Chennai wedding alongside Trisha—just months after his wife Sangeetha filed for divorce.
Their joint arrival, caught on video, is currently going viral on social media.
Their presence together at the event spoke volumes
The event was hosted by the well-known Kalpathi family from the film world.
Dressed in traditional outfits, Vijay and Trisha's presence together highlighted not just their ongoing bond but also how connected they are within the industry.
Even with personal changes happening, their friendship continues to shine both on screen and off.