Trueblood says doctors advised termination after son's rare diagnosis

Trueblood details quiet grief and tribute

Alpert called the experience devastating, saying, "The light that was in me blew out." She and her husband Mason spent quiet days together over Christmas, finding comfort in walks on the beach with their dog.

After the pregnancy ended on December 29, Alpert honored their son's memory on Instagram, posting videos and a photo of them holding a butterfly as a symbol of him.

Their story is a reminder of how tough these decisions can be for families.