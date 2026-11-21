Trump and Dana White pledge $500,000 to US Marine Band
President Trump and UFC boss Dana White just pledged $500,000 to the United States Marine Band.
The announcement happened at a reception on the brand-new White House helipad, where the band wowed everyone with a live performance during a recent UFC event.
Donation increased after 170 member discovery
Originally, they planned to give $200,000 but bumped it up after finding out the band has about 170 members, not just 70 as he thought.
The check was handed over to Lt. Col. Ryan Nowling, who leads the band.
Fun fact: This was also the first official event on the new White House helipad, making it a bit of White House history.