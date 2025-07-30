Trump claims he's 'not solely responsible' for Colbert's 'Late Show' cancelation
Donald Trump says he's "not solely responsible" for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert getting canceled.
Instead, he pointed to Colbert's "lack of TALENT" and CBS losing $50 million a year on the show.
Trump even predicted that Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon could face similar outcomes.
Why is 'The Late Show' getting canceled?
Colbert announced on July 17 that the next season would be his last. He called it a "purely financial" decision, saying late-night TV is in a tough spot right now.
The Late Show has been running since 2015, but it has also faced money troubles at CBS.
Trump's take on late-night wars
Trump dismissed any political reasons behind the cancelation and instead praised conservative host Greg Gutfeld over Colbert and other late-night stars.
His comments have sparked debate online—some see Colbert as just another victim of falling ratings, not political targeting.