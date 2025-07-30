Sunny Deol to star in Excel Entertainment's next habit of production

Deol's busy 2025 slate

This untitled film adds to Deol's already packed 2025 lineup—he's also starring in Border 2, Lahore 1947, and Ramayana: Part One.

According to sources, Deol is genuinely excited about working with Excel founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

The movie promises to showcase the intense style that fans love about him.

Casting is underway, and Excel has more buzzworthy projects coming soon—including Mirzapur: The Movie and Don 3.