Next Article
Sunny Deol to star in Excel Entertainment's next habit of production
Sunny Deol is jumping into a new big-budget action thriller with Excel Entertainment, marking his first project with the hit-making studio.
Filming kicks off in December 2025, and the movie will be directed by Balaji, who has worked as an assistant and associate director on several Tamil blockbusters.
Deol's busy 2025 slate
This untitled film adds to Deol's already packed 2025 lineup—he's also starring in Border 2, Lahore 1947, and Ramayana: Part One.
According to sources, Deol is genuinely excited about working with Excel founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
The movie promises to showcase the intense style that fans love about him.
Casting is underway, and Excel has more buzzworthy projects coming soon—including Mirzapur: The Movie and Don 3.