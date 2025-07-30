Next Article
Box office: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' rules in North America
Vijay Deverakonda's new action flick, Kingdom, just made a splashy debut in North America—pulling in $485K (about ₹4.2 crore) from advance ticket sales on day one, including Canada.
Even with some shows canceled due to delayed footage, the film is expected to reach $700K-$800K, showing Deverakonda's growing international pull.
More about 'Kingdom'
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and featuring Bhagyashree Borse and Rukmini Vasanth, Kingdom marks Deverakonda's return to action after trying out different genres.
Released on July 31, it has a two-week head start before going up against big releases like Rajinikanth's Coolie and War 2 on August 14.
Early numbers suggest Deverakonda is really making his mark overseas!