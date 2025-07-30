Box office: Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' rules in North America

More about 'Kingdom'

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and featuring Bhagyashree Borse and Rukmini Vasanth, Kingdom marks Deverakonda's return to action after trying out different genres.

Released on July 31, it has a two-week head start before going up against big releases like Rajinikanth's Coolie and War 2 on August 14.

Early numbers suggest Deverakonda is really making his mark overseas!