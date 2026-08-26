Donald Trump lowers US flags to honor icon Dolly Parton
What's the story
Dolly Parton, the legendary country music icon and philanthropist, has passed away at the age of 80. The news was confirmed by her family in a video message shared on her social media accounts. Parton's nephew Bryan Seaver said in the video that she is now "in the arms of Jesus" and will be missed dearly. As many tributes pour in for the singer, US President Donald Trump has decided to honor her.
National tribute
'This is a true loss for millions of people'
Trump wrote on social media, "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away."
"This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will."
"In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM."
"Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you."
Career highlights
Her hit songs and philanthropy work
Parton, who was raised in poverty as a child in rural Appalachia in East Tennessee, rose to become a Nashville country star.
Her hit songs include I Will Always Love You, Jolene, Coat of Many Colors, and 9 to 5.
She was also known for her philanthropic work, such as the Imagination Library program that has given over 300 million books to children worldwide in 31 years.
Health issues
Cause of death
Parton's health had been a cause for concern for a while.
Her representatives told Page Six that the singer died after "bravely facing a brief battle with cancer."
The statement added, "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched."
"Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand."