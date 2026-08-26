Donald Trump lowers US flags to honor icon Dolly Parton

Trump wrote on social media, "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away."

"This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will."

"In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM."

"Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you."