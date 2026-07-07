'So hot,' says Trump about Nicki Minaj at White House
What's the story
In a recent event at the White House, US President Donald Trump showered praise on rapper Nicki Minaj. The two attended a Rose Garden luncheon on Monday to celebrate the launch of Trump Accounts. During his speech, Trump called Minaj "so hot," "so respected," and a "fantastic person." He also asked her to stand up in front of the crowd.
Gaffe
Trump calls Minaj by the wrong name
While he praised Minaj, Trump also made a mistake by calling her Kelly Loeffler, the administrator of the Small Business Administration. He said, "Nicki Minaj is so incredible. They call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it's bigger than any bank in the world, probably, right?" "It's not small business, but she's done fantastically, and I appreciate it." The White House did not issue any clarification later over this gaffe.
Social media post
Minaj shared this photo from the Oval Office
After the event, Minaj took to X to share a photo of herself with Trump in the Oval Office. She captioned it, "Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time!!!" The rapper has been an outspoken supporter of Trump in recent months, having previously supported him at the Trump Accounts Summit and attended the premiere of Melania's documentary in January.
Support
'It's the same way Marilyn Monroe represents a...'
In May, the Starships hitmaker spoke to TIME Magazine about her reasons for supporting the Republican politician. She said, "It's the same way Marilyn Monroe represents a vibe. Donald Trump is his own vibe." "Sometimes you just need one brave person to get the brunt of the impact. I think I am the catalyst for that change."