'So hot,' says Trump about Nicki Minaj at White House

Gaffe

Trump calls Minaj by the wrong name

While he praised Minaj, Trump also made a mistake by calling her Kelly Loeffler, the administrator of the Small Business Administration. He said, "Nicki Minaj is so incredible. They call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it's bigger than any bank in the world, probably, right?" "It's not small business, but she's done fantastically, and I appreciate it." The White House did not issue any clarification later over this gaffe.