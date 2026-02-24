Donald Trump settles Isaac Hayes lawsuit over 'Hold On' usage

US President Donald Trump has settled a lawsuit with the estate of late singer-songwriter Isaac Hayes. The lawsuit accused Trump of using Hayes's hit record Hold On, I'm Coming without permission during his 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns. The song was reportedly used 133 times in videos and campaign appearances. However, details of the settlement have not been disclosed yet.

Settlement details Hayes's family and estate are satisfied with the outcome Hayes's son, Isaac Hayes III, announced on the social media platform X that the family and estate have settled the lawsuit and "are satisfied with the outcome." The statement emphasized that this resolution is not just about ending a legal dispute but also about reaffirming the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights. It stressed their commitment to ensuring that Hayes's work is respected and properly protected.

Legacy preservation Estate emphasized starting a conversation about IP rights The estate of Hayes, who passed away in 2008, said they remain committed to preserving his legacy by starting a conversation about intellectual property rights and the obligation to honor late artists. "Protecting ownership is not only about the past, it is also about preserving dignity, value, and accountability for future generations," their statement added.

Legal proceedings Federal judge had issued injunction in September 2024 A federal judge had previously issued an injunction in September 2024, barring Trump from using the song in the future. However, the request by Hayes's estate to force the Trump campaign to take down any existing videos featuring the song was denied. During the lawsuit proceedings, Hayes's estate accused Trump and his campaign of using Hold On, I'm Coming over 130 times without permission.

