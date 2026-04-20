Trump stands by Woods after Florida DUI arrest, urges therapy Entertainment Apr 20, 2026

After Tiger Woods's DUI arrest in Florida last month, Vanessa Trump (yes, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex) has been right by his side.

She's encouraging him to get serious therapy and has stayed supportive even as things got messy.

The two, who made their relationship public in March 2025, are sticking together through the rough patch.