Trump stands by Woods after Florida DUI arrest, urges therapy
Entertainment
After Tiger Woods's DUI arrest in Florida last month, Vanessa Trump (yes, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex) has been right by his side.
She's encouraging him to get serious therapy and has stayed supportive even as things got messy.
The two, who made their relationship public in March 2025, are sticking together through the rough patch.
Woods bonding with Trump daughter Kai
Vanessa's positive outlook is helping Tiger focus on recovery, and they're keeping in touch regularly despite legal and personal hurdles.
She's hopeful about his future and invested in his treatment.
Plus, Tiger is bonding with Vanessa's daughter, Kai, proof that their connection goes deeper than just headlines.