Trump's Kennedy Center board seeks delay in name removal Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Trump's handpicked board at the Kennedy Center is pushing to delay a court order that says they have to remove his name from the building by June 12, 2026.

A federal judge recently ruled that renaming the center without Congress signing off wasn't legal.

The same ruling also paused planned renovations, and a June 4 internal memo told them to go back to calling it The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.