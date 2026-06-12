Trump's Kennedy Center board seeks delay in name removal
Trump's handpicked board at the Kennedy Center is pushing to delay a court order that says they have to remove his name from the building by June 12, 2026.
A federal judge recently ruled that renaming the center without Congress signing off wasn't legal.
The same ruling also paused planned renovations, and a June 4 internal memo told them to go back to calling it The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Kennedy Center faces lawsuit, artist backlash
Adding Trump's name caused big backlash: artists like Issa Rae and Bela Fleck dropped out of events, and even Jean Davidson left for another role.
A lawsuit led by Rep. Joyce Beatty challenged the name change.
While critics are calling the board's last-minute appeal desperate, the center has already started removing Trump's name from its website and emails as it waits for a final decision.