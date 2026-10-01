'Tu Hai Meri Kiran': Sonakshi-starrer's trailer to debut in theaters
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of Tu Hai Meri Kiran, featuring real-life couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, will be released in theaters first. The decision is part of an unconventional marketing strategy by the makers, who believe that the film is "made for the big screen." The film's first look was unveiled on Thursday with a tagline that reads, "She found a connection; he found an obsession."
Box office strategy
Trailer to be shown before these films
According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the trailer will be shown in theaters on Friday, coinciding with the release of new films like Drishyam: The Conclusion, Digger, and Verity.
It will also play before holdover releases such as The Vvaan and Avengers Endgame: Encore.
A source told the portal that they expect huge footfall in theaters on this day.
Anticipated impact
Makers expect the trailer to create buzz on social media
The source added that the makers are confident that the trailer will "spark a discussion and create curiosity on social media."
After its theatrical debut, the trailer will be released digitally.
The film's trailer was certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on September 16 with a U/A 16+ certificate and has a runtime of two minutes and 17 seconds.
Tu Hai Meri Kiran is directed by Karan Rawal.
It will be released in theaters on October 23.