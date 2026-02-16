Even after 3 days, 'Tu Yaa Main' hasn't crossed ₹3cr
What's the story
The survival drama Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, has had a disappointing opening weekend at the box office. The film, which follows two content creators trapped in a deadly survival game, earned just ₹2.8 crore net in its first three days. The gross collection stands at ₹3.3 crore so far.
Collection details
'Tu Yaa Main' fails to pick up over the weekend
The film started off slow, earning just ₹0.6 crore on its opening day (Friday). However, it saw a slight increase on Saturday with earnings of ₹1.45 crore. But the momentum didn't last as the film dropped again on Sunday, earning only ₹75 lakh (₹0.75 crore) net in India according to Sacnilk. This was due to the high-octane India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match. The total collection stands at ₹2.8 crore net so far across all languages and formats combined.
Competition
Film's average occupancy rate stands at just 13.36% on Sunday
The film was released on February 13 and clashed with Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Despite its star cast and an interesting premise, Tu Yaa Main has struggled to draw audiences into theaters. The film's average occupancy rate was a mere 13.36% on Sunday, February 15.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Tu Yaa Main'
In Tu Yaa Main, Gourav plays Maruti aka Flo Para while Kapoor plays Avani Shah aka Miss Vanity. The film's story revolves around two content creators whose romantic getaway turns into a deadly survival game, forcing them to battle nature's threats and their own rivalry. It also stars Parul Gulati, Amruta Khanvilkar, Kshitee Jog, Tanishq Shelar, and Shrikant Yadav in pivotal roles.