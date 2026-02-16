Even after 3 days, 'Tu Yaa Main' hasn't crossed ₹3cr 

Collection details

'Tu Yaa Main' fails to pick up over the weekend

The film started off slow, earning just ₹0.6 crore on its opening day (Friday). However, it saw a slight increase on Saturday with earnings of ₹1.45 crore. But the momentum didn't last as the film dropped again on Sunday, earning only ₹75 lakh (₹0.75 crore) net in India according to Sacnilk. This was due to the high-octane India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match. The total collection stands at ₹2.8 crore net so far across all languages and formats combined.