'Tu Yaa Main' quick movie review: Engaging thriller with surprises Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

"Tu Yaa Main," directed by Bejoy Nambiar, arrives in theaters on February 13, 2026.

This remake of the Thai film "The Pool" stars Adarsh Gourav as an underground rapper and Shanaya Kapoor as an influencer whose love story gets intense when they're trapped in a drained pool—with a crocodile for company.