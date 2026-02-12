'Tu Yaa Main' quick movie review: Engaging thriller with surprises
"Tu Yaa Main," directed by Bejoy Nambiar, arrives in theaters on February 13, 2026.
This remake of the Thai film "The Pool" stars Adarsh Gourav as an underground rapper and Shanaya Kapoor as an influencer whose love story gets intense when they're trapped in a drained pool—with a crocodile for company.
Where to watch the film and its OTT release date
After its big-screen run, you can catch "Tu Yaa Main" on Netflix, likely streaming from April 2026.
The film is 150 minutes long and features visuals by Remy Dalai and VFX from Phantom.
What do the reviews say?
Reviews are mostly positive! Some reviewers praised its bold genre mix and strong lead chemistry.
Others noted an engaging style despite a sudden shift in tone halfway through.
Critics also praised the tension, CGI work, and direction—even if some felt the two halves didn't fully connect emotionally.